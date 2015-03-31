Failure announce first album in 19 years

Failure have announced that their first album since 1996’s Fantastic Planet will be released in June.

Ken Andrews, Greg Edwards and Kellii Scott split in 1997 amid drug issues, but reformed in 2013. They’ll launch fourth record The Heart Is A Monster on June 30 after a successful PledgeMusic campaign.

They’ve issued a stream of track Hot Traveler from the record – hear it below.

Frontman Andrews tells Noisey: “One thing Greg and I agreed on early is that we didn’t want to reform for nostalgia tours. We wanted to come back as a full-functioning musical force, and creatively pick up where we left off with Fantastic Planet.

“That meant we needed to start experimenting in the studio, which we did in late 2013. The results were definitely Failure – we’ve been chipping away at a new album this whole time.”

The band have also confirmed a one-off show at London’s Garage on May 18 – their first UK performance in 20 years.

Andrews says: “So much of the England’s musical history is in the DNA of our sound. We’re in the best form of our career and we’re now ready to bring Failure back to the UK for the first of many shows to come.”

Tickets go on sale tomorrow (April 1) via Kililive.