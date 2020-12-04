Eyehategod threaten to ‘destroy the U.S.A.’ with the brutal High Risk Trigger

Eyehategod have returned in suitably brutal style with the release of High Risk Trigger, the first taste of their first full-length album in seven years, A History of Nomadic Behavior.

Frontman Mike IX Williams says that the song touches on the all-pervasive fears bred by an invisible germ storm sweeping through the nation and a society sickened by police brutality. It features the lyric: “Infection is the way, disruptive crowd takes aim/Burn down the rail yard house, destroy the U.S.A.”

“We’re not a political band,” says Williams, “but it was hard not to be affected by the news from the past year. During this recording, I thought a lot about how stupid humanity has become and how America is now completely divided with these people who don’t believe in science and blindly follow liars and nonsensical ideologies. Some of those feelings may have found their way into these songs, but it is mostly subliminal.”

The follow up to the band’s self-titled fifth album, A History of Nomadic Behavior will be released on March 12 via Century Media.

Its release follows a period that saw Eyehategod on the road for three years, preceded by Williams suffering liver failure and a transplant.

“We toured our asses off for three years and that’s where A History of Nomadic Behavior basically comes from,” adds Williams before touching on his health challenge: “Death is a part of life, it’s a roll of the dice. Sometimes you take life as it comes, other times you fight to stay alive.”

The album was produced by Eyehategod, Sanford Parker (Yob, Voivod) and James Whitten (Thou, High on Fire), with mixing by Whitten. The band recorded at HighTower Recording and Hypercube studios.

(Image credit: Century Media)

A History of Nomadic Behavior track list:

1. Built Beneath the Lies

2. The Outer Banks

3. Fake What’s Yours

4. Three Black Eyes

5. Current Situation

6. High Risk Trigger

7. Anemic Robotic

8. The Day Felt Wrong

9. The Trial of Johnny Cancer

10. Smoker’s Place

11. Circle of Nerves

12. Every Thing, Every Day