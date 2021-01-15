Eyehategod share sludgy new single Fake What’s Yours

Eyehategod have released a second single from their forthcoming A History Of Nomadic Behavior album. Fake What’s Yours follows on from the release of High Risk Trigger in December.

Eyehategod’s frontman Mike IX Williams says: “Fake What’s Yours is the second single from our new album, A History Of Nomadic Behavior, and it’s a pure uncut chunk of anti-authoritarian preach-speak set to a condescending guitar riff that could only be born from the dirty streets of New Orleans. We can’t wait for everyone to hear the full record, but for now, put on your gas masks, lock your doors, stay home and LISTEN!”

“We’re not a political band,” adds Williams, “but it was hard not to be affected by the news from the past year. During this recording, I thought a lot about how stupid humanity has become and how America is now completely divided with these people who don’t believe in science and blindly follow liars and nonsensical ideologies. Some of those feelings may have found their way into these songs, but it is mostly subliminal.”

Due on March 12 via Century Media, the album was produced by Eyehategod, Sanford Parker (Yob, Voivod) and James Whitten (Thou, High on Fire), with mixing by Whitten. The band recorded at HighTower Recording and Hypercube studios.