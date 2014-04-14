Exclusive: Rival Sons Announce UK Tour Dates

Rival Sons have announced four UK dates for June, giving fans their first opportunity to hear tracks from the band's new album ‘Great Western Valkyrie’, which is released on 9 June. Tickets for the shows go on sale tomorrow at 10am.

The dates are as follows:

Monday June 09 London Scala

Tuesday June 10 Birmingham Academy 2

Wednesday June 11 Edinburgh Liquid Rooms

Thursday June 12 Manchester Gorilla

Pre-sale link.

Rival Sons drummer Michael Miley says:

“Finally!! UK dates are confirmed. I know our UK fans have been really keen to have this news! So here you go! Lets celebrate the the release of the new record together! > “I’ve been practicing the new material and I’m fired up to test the waters and rock faces, in proper Rival Sons fashion! And if you don’t see your town on there, don’t worry, we have big plans for the fall, or Autumn as y’all call it. Back to work. I can speak for all of us when I say we’ve missed you, and we’re so ready to re-invade the British Isles.“

Rival Sons’ debut album Pressure & Time was voted second best album of 2011 by Classic Rock. The band also won the Breakthrough Artist award in 2012, and were nominated again for best album in 2013.

Until The Sun Comes - Live