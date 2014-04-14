Exclusive: New Graveltones Video

After being nominated for Best New Band at last years Classic Rock Awards, we were expecting big things from The Graveltones, and the duo's new video delivers.

The footage accompanies the track Forget About The Trouble (taken from last year’s Don’t Wait Down album) and stars the cockiest, coolest heroine we’ve seen since the movie Kick-Ass.

Forget About The Trouble.

Graveltones drummer Mikey Sorbello enjoyed the filming, saying “Every now and then everything comes together, we had the help of the most amazingly talented producer, director and crew and debuting young Georgia who is a natural! We popped this bad boy out in a day”

The Graveltones play Download on June 9, and at the Steelhouse Festival in Wales on July 19.