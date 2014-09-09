Exclusive: Horror metal maniacs Necrophagia unveil new track!

Horror and metal are the most natural of bedfellows, and Necrophagia have spent the last three decades perfecting the art of combining the two with the kind of wide-eyed, lascivious glee that one might more readily associate with a cannibalistic serial killer on a meat-hunting mission.

Infused with the festering atmospherics of widescreen terror, Necrophagia’s sound is all about the riffs, the screams and a strong sense of otherworldly dread ripped straight from the abyssal mind caves of macabre filmmakers like Dario Argento and Lucio Fulci, with a dash of B-movie shlock thrown in for good measure. Their forthcoming album White Worm Cathedral - let loose from the lair of Season Of Mist on October 24 - is as potent and grimly intense as anything in the US crew’s extensive canon, and we have an exclusive preview in the fetid form of the track Reborn Through Black Mass. If you like your heavy music delivered with a side serving of sliced eyeball and shredded intestine, your quest for the ultimate in black-hearted entertainment is over. Tread warily into the track below, and hail Necrophagia!

