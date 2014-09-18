EXCLUSIVE: hear the new album from Zodiac

Münster-based classic rockers Zodiac are preparing to release their third album – and Classic Rock has an exclusive stream.

Formed in 2010 by drummer Janosch Rathmer and singer/guitarist Nick van Delft, Zodiac were later joined by Stephan Gall and bass player Ruben Claro. Following an EP release in 2011, the band’s debut album A Bit Of Devil was released in 2012, leading Classic Rock to describe the band as “a serious candidate for the title: newcomer of the year”.

New album Sonic Child is the follow-up to 2013’s A Hiding Place, and was recorded at Megaphon Tonstudios in Arnsberg with producer Martin Meinschafer. “This album is all about the love to the music in general”, says Janosch. “We really hope that you’ll like it the same way as we do. It’s the most diverse Zodiac record so far. So sit back, listen and enjoy. Thank you!“

Sonic Child is out of September 29 on Napalm Records, and the band play their debut UK show at the Underworld in London on the following evening.