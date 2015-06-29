Ex Tesseract man O’Hara guests on Arbitration

Dennis Svensson has issued a track featuring former Tesseract frontman Ashe O’Hara exclusively through TeamRock.

Svensson is a member of metal outfit Deceptic – but Arbitration is his first solo release.

O’Hara says: “This song is about a difference between factions and the idea of knowing exactly what you need but not being the one in control – a dictatorship almost.

“Having someone else in control of your future is a frustrating thing and I think it’s something we all experience first-hand at least once.”

Svensson adds: “I started to write the track in January, and listened a lot to Ashe’s solo stuff in that period. So Ashe was the first singer I had in mind for the song, and I wrote a lot of parts and harmonies with his voice in mind.”

The guitarist says he plans on recording more material with other guest singers and adds: “I’ll work together with Ashe on a track like this in the not so distant future because he’s an incredible singer.”

O’Hara’s band Voices From The Fuselage released Odyssey: The Destroyer Of Worlds last week. It’s available to purchase from their Bandcamp page.

He’s joined in the project by drummer Scott Lockhart, bassist Dale Gorham, and guitarists Mitch Ramsay and Josh Galloway. They’ll play the Metal Hammer-sponsored Tech-Fest at Newark Showground, Nottinghamshire on July 11 with artists including Leprous, Haken, Monuments and Rolo Tomassi.