Everyone is making raunchy thirst-trap videos to Nickelback, and Chad Kroeger is loving it

Since their recent return with new singles Those Days and the surprisingly heavy San Quentin, that band everyone loves to hate, aka Nickelback, have somehow mustered their way back into the internet's good books, with many rock fans now deciding it's actually uncool to diss the band.

Showing their new-found appreciation for the Canadian hard rockers are thousands of fans on TikTok, who for some reason, have focused their attention on Nickelback's disco-inspired rock track She Keeps Me Up, lifted from their 2014 album No Fixed Address.

On the app, Nickelback-lovers are soundtracking their videos with the song, while they create thirst-traps, in other words, clips that involve dancing/posing of a more raunchy nature. For this new Nickelback trend, users are dancing to the track usually in their pyjamas, before swishing their hair and revealing to be dressed in a new, more glamorous outfit. Meanwhile, the lyrics of the chorus play out: 'Funky little monkey, she's a twisted trickster / Everybody wants to be the sister's mister'.

It's all silly, cringey fun, but hey, who's to judge? If you're feeling confident, why not show the world your finest moves? We'd probably have chosen a different, slightly sexier song ourselves, but the internet wants what it wants, and right now that's Nickelback.

Picking up on the song's sudden popularity, the band have offered their thanks in a social media post, while sharing four videos made by fans and writing: "Thanks for all the love for "She Keeps Me Up". That one was pretty unexpected!".

Check out the Nickelback trend below:

Thanks for all the love for "She Keeps Me Up". That one was pretty unexpected!📸: @alyssapalant11, Steph, Brittany Scovel, and Abigail Jackson pic.twitter.com/25YOR5tCU1October 11, 2022 See more

This year, rock has found itself boosted in TikTok's viral spotlight on multiple occasions, most recently with Ghost's Mary On A Cross, which helped earn Sweden's premier occult rockers their first entry on Billboard's Hot 100 Songs chart.