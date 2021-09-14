Every Time I Die hold their middle fingers up to the world on new track Planet Sh*t

Let's face it: the world isn't always the nicest place to call home. Now, with their new single, Planet Shit, Every Time I Die have channeled their feelings about the human race into the ultimate protest anthem.

Following the previously released tracks Post-Boredom, AWOL, A Colossal Wreck and Desperate Pleasures, Planet Shit is the latest to be lifted from ETID's upcoming new album Radical, scheduled to arrive on October 22 via Epitaph.

With racing guitar riffs and venom-soaked lyrics such as 'Honesty’s not a virtue when you’re a lying piece of shit / You’re a soulless hypocrite' and 'We’re all trapped on planet shit / Our only hope was in a murdered kid / The one god we had went off the grid', Planet Shit has what it takes to ignite fury in just about anyone.

Speaking of their forthcoming album Radical, frontman Keith Buckley says: “I’m dealing with difficult matters this time that isn’t only personal for me but are also universal and more communal experiences.

"The songs are realistic in that they acknowledge that things require a lot of work. But it’s ultimately a very hopeful and uplifting record.”



Listen to Planet Shit below. Pre-order Radical now.

