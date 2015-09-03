Evanescence hired Majura without audition

Evanescence guitarist Jen Majura says she didn’t have to audition for her place in the band.

She took over from Terry Balsamo last month for the band’s upcoming live shows, with vocalist Amy Lee calling her the group’s “missing piece.”

And Majura reports that when she was invited to talk to Lee about the position, she was told to leave her guitar at home.

She tells EMP Rock Invasion: “I said, ‘Would you like me to audition?’ She said, ‘No, I know you can play – I’ve seen plenty of videos of you, so just come over and talk.’”

Majura says she was recommended by Testament axeman Alex Skolnick and composer Dave Eggar – who worked with Lee on soundtrack for movie War Story.

And although she’s now part of Evanescence, Majura reports she’d still like to continue working with her old bands Knorkator and Equilibrium.

She continues: “For Knorkator, I’m not a steady member but I’d like to continue because I consider myself good friends with the guys.

“And Equilibrium, definitely. As long as nobody wants to see me out of the band, I see no point leaving.”

Evanescence have four dates planned, including an appearance at Ozzfest Japan on November 21.