Evanescence in guitarist change

Evanescence guitarist Terry Balsamo has been replaced by a musician Amy Lee describes as the band’s “missing piece.”

German Jen Majura will take part in the band’s autumn tour, which could include sets chosen by fans.

Lee – who confirmed an end to Evanesence’s three-year hiatus in July – says: “After two albums, countless adventures around the world and on the stage, Terry’s time has come to an end.

“As difficult as that is, we stand unified knowing it’s the right thing for all of us. We will always love you, Terry.”

She says that Majura was found after “scouring the globe” and continues: “I found Evanescence’s missing piece in South Germany. She plays like a supervillain, sings like an angel and laughs like a great friend.

“We’re all so excited to play together this fall, and bring the show to a whole new level. I know you will show her all the love and respect a strong, talented woman deserves. I couldn’t be happier to welcome our new sister to the band.”

Lee adds: “This is the time to be shouting out setlist requests. Anything is possible, so bring it.” In response to fans postings she says: “Loving these ideas!”