Evanescence’s Amy Lee is a big Sleep Token fan: “How do they go so many different directions and call it one song?”

Evanescence singer Amy Lee has declared her love for Sleep Token in a new interview.

Talking with Revolver, the vocalist, 41, has shared how impressed she was by the UK masked metal up-and-comers when she first heard them.

“I love Sleep Token. I’m blown away,” she said. “How do they do it? How do they go so many different directions and call it one song?”

Lee continued: “It took me three listens of [2023 single The Summoning] to realise that when they do that whole psychedelic section at the end, that it’s actually the same chorus as it was before, only in a completely different way. And I love it even more for that.

“I thought they just went a whole new direction and wrote a new part, and then I was like, ‘Wait that’s the same… but not at all.’

“I love it. I think as a musician, music like that gets your brain tingling. It’s exciting. It’s like, wow, anything’s possible. It's inspiring. I like them a lot.”

Lee also shared her admiration for the band’s ability to stay completely anonymous.

“I think it's amazing. I think too much these days the focus is on everything but the music with a lot of the mainstream. And for me, if there’s not the music then what are we doing? That’s what this is supposed to be about. I love it. I think it’s awesome. It’s creative. It’s really cool.”

Sleep Token are currently touring Europe to promote their 2023 album Take Me Back To Eden and will finish the run of dates with a headline set at London’s 12,500-capacity Wembley Arena. The band reportedly sold every ticket to the show within 10 minutes once they became available.

Evanescence released a 20th-anniversary reissue of their 2003 debut album, Fallen, on November 17.