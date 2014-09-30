Enslaved working on 13th album

Norwegian prog metal veterans Enslaved have begun work on their 13th studio album.

The as-yet-untitled record is expected to be released in early 2015 via Nuclear Blast and will be the follow-up to 2012’s RIITIIR.

Guitarist Ivar Bjornson says: “My favourite time of the year is whenever we enter the studio with Enslaved to record a new album. Now the season of creative madness, endless days, and bleeding fingertips is upon us again.”

Bjornson, along with frontman/bassist Grutle Kjellson and drummer Cato Bekkevold, are laying down the foundations of the album. Guitarist Ice Dale and keyboardist Herbrand Larsen will add their input following the initial sessions before coming together to finish the album.

Bjornson continues: “I feel I’ve delivered basic material that is rock solid. I’ve poured my very life and heart into these compositions while the rest of the band have refined it, shaped it, and delivered it like their very lives depended on it.

“It has been challenging to keep up the pace with the way the songs wanted to go – life flows and takes turns regardless of your artistic ambitions. However, the music led the way through the fog and I just followed.”

Mixing will be handled by Jens Bogren at Fascination Street Studios, Sweden, while artwork will be once again be designed by Truls Espedal, who has painted all the band’s covers since 2001’s Monumension.