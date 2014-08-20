Enchant offer more Divide clips

Enchant have released a second teaser for upcoming album The Great Divide, offering nearly three minutes of music from their first title in 10 years.

Last month the band confirmed the follow-up to 2003’s Tug Of War would be launched on September 29 via InsideOut.

Mainman Douglas A Ott said: “It’s classic Enchant, but with a bunch of new twists and turns. It’s been a long time in the making, but it’s surely worth the wait.”

InsideOut will also release the band’s 1993 debut A Blueprint Of The World on limited-edition vinyl on September 1 – pre-order now.

