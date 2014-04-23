Empress sign to Roadrunner Records

British prog-metal band Empress AD, a.k.a. Empress have been signed by none other than Roadrunner!

Formed in 2011, the band formerly-known as Empress (changed to safeguard against any name issues down the line) cite an eclectic mix of Mastodon, Metallica, Pink Floyd and Thrice as influences.

The band have toured with the likes of Bring Me The Horizon and Cancer Bats and landed a slot at Download only last year. Danny Corr from Roadrunner Records says, “They are truly one of the most exciting young bands around and we’ve been wanting to work with them for ages – now it’s finally happening!”

Singer/guitarist Ollie Loring is thrilled to be part of the Roadrunner crew, who include Slipknot, Dream Theater, Killswitch Engage and Trivium. Loring adds, “We know we have the best possible label partner in Roadrunner to help us achieve the things we always dreamed of. We’re over the moon. Stay tuned… it’s going to be fun.”

Their debut album will be out this summer.