Emmure’s Palmeri told not to scream

Emmure frontman Frankie Palmeri has been ordered not to scream after tearing a vocal cord last week.

The band were forced to cancel a show on their US tour with Suicide Silence, Within The Ruins and Fit For An Autopsy following the diagnosis.

Palmeri says they’ll still honour their live schedule – but says: “After returning to the stage in Nebraska, I decided it was best to really get a grasp on how much damage there is to my voice, and whether I can continue on with the tour.

“I got the chance to see a doctor in Iowa and was advised by an ear, nose and throat specialist to not scream for at least the next two weeks.

“This was devastating news – but that doesn’t mean we’re cancelling, and that doesn’t mean I will not be on stage to deliver the best show possible regardless of my condition.”

He adds: “I am highly depending our fans to come and help me get through these next couple of weeks and really take part in the short time we have on stage.”

In January Emmure named Adam Pierce as their full-time drummer following the departure of Mark Castillo who left the group after the release of 2014’s Eternal Enemies. They play at this year’s Slam Dunk on May 23-25, Glasgow’s Garage on May 26 and London’s Electric Ballroom on May 27.