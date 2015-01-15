Emmure name Pierce as full-time drummer

Emmure have officially appointed Adam Pierce as their new full-time drummer.

All Shall Perish sticksman Pierce took over live drumming duties after Mark Castillo left the band last year and has now been given the job on a permanent basis.

On Facebook, the band say: “We are happy to officially announce Adam Pierce being the new drummer for Emmure. His professional attitude towards touring, writing music and being in Emmure has given us a very positive and energetic outlook for the future.

“This may not be news to some of you as we’ve been all over the world together at this point. We welcome Adam to the group.”

It is not clear what the appointment will mean for All Shall Perish, who lost singer Eddie Hermida when he joined Suicide Silence in 2013. All Shall Perish’s website is down and their Facebook page has not been updated since 2013.