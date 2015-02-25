Emmure’s Palmeri tears vocal cord

Emmure have been forced to cancel at least one show after frontman Frankie Palmeri tore a vocal cord.

They’ve just started a tour with Suicide Silence, Within The Ruins and Fit For An Autopsy in the US and were due to play the Aggie Theatre, Fort Collins on Tuesday night.

Palmeri says in a statement: “It’s with a heavy heart I must inform you that Emmure will not be performing tonight – and possibly tomorrow night. I experienced a major tear in my vocal cords. My only chance in finishing the tour is to sacrifice getting to see all of our supporters tonight.

“I am already on my way to quick recovery. I deeply apologise to anyone let down by the news. This does not put the brakes on our current or future obligations, but I am human. These things happen.”

Last month Emmure named Adam Pierce as their full-time drummer following the departure of Mark Castillo, who quit shortly after the release of sixth album Eternal Enemies last April.