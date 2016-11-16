Elvis Presley documentary to launch on HBO

A two-part Elvis Presley documentary is to launch on HBO.

Emmy and Grammy award-winning director Thom Zimny – who previously worked on two Bruce Springsteen documentaries – is at the helm of the as-yet-untitled film which chronicles Presley’s life from childhood until his final Jungle Room recording sessions in 1976.

The three-hour documentary also features “unprecedented access to Graceland archives,” never-before-seen photos and 20 new interviews with producers, engineers and musicians who worked with the late rock icon.

HBO miniseries president Kary Antholis tells Deadline: “The film draws upon very rare footage that captures Elvis’ musicianship in a new and exciting way. The artistry on display in that footage reminded us of the great work by Jon Landau and Thom Zimny on HBO films documenting the studio artistry of Bruce Springsteen.

“We are thrilled to have them at the helm to lend their unique cinematic perspectives to this iconic, complex and singular artist.”

No release date has been announced for the film. Further details will be available in due course.

It was announced last month that a biopic based on the life of Elvis Presley’s longtime Sun Records producer Sam Phillips is to star Leonardo Di Caprio.

