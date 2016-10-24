DiCaprio to produce biopic of Sun Records boss Sam Phillips

A film based on the life of Elvis Presley producer Sam Phillips is to star Leonardo DiCaprio.

The as-yet-untitled biopic will illustrate the life and career of the Sun Records founder, who was at the helm of seminal records by Presley, Johnny Cash, Carl Perkins and many more. DiCaprio and Mick Jagger will also be involved in the production alongside Victoria Pearman, Steve Bing, Ian Montone and Rick Yorn.

The movie will be based on Peter Guralnick’s book Sam Phillips: The Man Who Invented Rock’N’Roll. The label boss founded the famous Sun Studio in 1952 – often described as the birthplace of rock’n’roll – where Presley recorded his earliest material, including his first single, That’s All Right.

Phillips also oversaw the Million Dollar Quartet session in December 1956, featuring Presley, Cash, Perkins and Jerry Lee Lewis. He died in 2003.

Further release details will be revealed in due course.

Jagger also served as executive producer on HBO show Vinyl alongside director Martin Scorsese, which was released this year. The programme was cancelled after one season following less than favourable reviews.

Meanwhile, Downton Abbey director Andy Goddard announced in June that casting has begun for the roles of Jagger and Keith Richards in forthcoming movie Exile On Main Street: A Season In Hell With The Rolling Stones – which explores the band’s experiences while making the 1972 classic album.

