Craig Goldy's Disciples making music Dio would be proud of

Guitarist Craig Goldy says Dio Disciples are making music Ronnie James Dio would be proud of.

In September he confirmed the offshoot act would make original music their late frontman would approve of – but that they’d bring their sound up-to-date. He also said they aim to release it next summer.

Goldy tells Loudwire: “It’s original material, but it will also be music written in such a way that I think Ronnie would be proud of. I made a promise to fans at his first memorial, because of the relationship that him and I had that I’ve learned enough.

“You don’t work side by side with a man like him that long and some of it doesn’t rub off. So I made a promise that any time I do something original, I’ll do it in such a way that I hope that I can make Ronnie proud.

“Some of the music that we’ve written for this project, the first words out of Wendy Dio‘s mouth were, ‘Wow, Ronnie would be really proud,’ so I think we’re on the right track.”

Further details will be released in due course.

Former Dio guitarist Vivian Campbell recently admitted he’d have worked with Dio again if manager Wendy wasn’t on the scene – as she was not “musical” enough to understand that the band were a “creative unit”. He also previously said Dio’s widow didn’t give her blessing to his spinoff project Last In Line.

Campbell said: “When we first started doing Last In Line, she said something along the lines of, ‘Ronnie would be spinning in his grave.’ So there you go.”

