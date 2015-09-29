Bishop, Mayall each win 2 Blues Blasts awards

Elvin Bishop and John Mayall both won two Blues Blast Awards over the weekend, while Mississippi Heat were named band of the year.

Bishop’s Can’t Even Do Wrong Right took the Contemporary Blues Album gong while he also won the Male Blues Artist Category. Mayall’s Live In 1967 record was given the Live Blues Album and Historical/Vintage Album awards.

Marcia Ball was named Female Blues Artist and Selwyn Birchwood got the Rising Star title. Other winners include Mud Morganfield and Kim Wilson, Steve Earle, Tinsley Ellis, Otis Clay and Johnny Rawls, and Magnus Berg.

Eddy ‘The Chief’ Clearwater was given a lifetime achievement award at the ceremony, which took place at the Fluid Events Center in Champaign, Illinois.

Blues Blast Awards 2015

Contemporary Blues Album: Elvin Bishop – Can’t Even Do Wrong Right

Traditional Blues Album: Mud Morganfield & Kim Wilson – For Pops

Soul Blues Album: Otis Clay & Johnny Rawls – Soul Brothers

Rock Blues Album: Tinsley Ellis – Tough Love

Acoustic Blues Album: Steve Earle & The Dukes – Terraplane

New Artist Debut Album: Magnus Berg – Cut Me Loose

Live Blues Album: John Mayall – Live in 1967

Historical/Vintage Album: John Mayall – Live in 1967

Blues Band: Mississippi Heat

Male Blues Artist: Elvin Bishop

Female Blues Artist: Marcia Ball

Sean Costello Rising Star Award: Selwyn Birchwood

Lifetime Achievement: Eddy ‘The Chief’ Clearwater