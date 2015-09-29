Bishop, Mayall each win 2 Blues Blasts awards

Elvin Bishop and John Mayall both won two Blues Blast Awards over the weekend, while Mississippi Heat were named band of the year.
Bishop’s Can’t Even Do Wrong Right took the Contemporary Blues Album gong while he also won the Male Blues Artist Category. Mayall’s Live In 1967 record was given the Live Blues Album and Historical/Vintage Album awards.
Marcia Ball was named Female Blues Artist and Selwyn Birchwood got the Rising Star title. Other winners include Mud Morganfield and Kim Wilson, Steve Earle, Tinsley Ellis, Otis Clay and Johnny Rawls, and Magnus Berg.
Eddy ‘The Chief’ Clearwater was given a lifetime achievement award at the ceremony, which took place at the Fluid Events Center in Champaign, Illinois.
Blues Blast Awards 2015
Contemporary Blues Album: Elvin Bishop – Can’t Even Do Wrong Right
Traditional Blues Album: Mud Morganfield & Kim Wilson – For Pops
Soul Blues Album: Otis Clay & Johnny Rawls – Soul Brothers
Rock Blues Album: Tinsley Ellis – Tough Love
Acoustic Blues Album: Steve Earle & The Dukes – Terraplane
New Artist Debut Album: Magnus Berg – Cut Me Loose
Live Blues Album: John Mayall – Live in 1967
Historical/Vintage Album: John Mayall – Live in 1967
Blues Band: Mississippi Heat
Male Blues Artist: Elvin Bishop
Female Blues Artist: Marcia Ball
Sean Costello Rising Star Award: Selwyn Birchwood
Lifetime Achievement: Eddy ‘The Chief’ Clearwater