Elton John: Studios wanted to tone down the sex and drugs in Rocketman

Elton John says that film studios wanted to cut some of the sex and drug scenes from Rocketman to introduce the film to a younger audience.

The film, which stars Taron Egerton as Elton, carries a 15 certificate in the UK and an R rating in the US, but Elton resisted moves to scale back the content as it wouldn’t have been accurate.

Writing in The Guardian, Elton says: “Some studios wanted to tone down the sex and drugs so the film would get a PG-13 rating. But I just haven’t led a PG-13 rated life.

“I didn’t want a film packed with drugs and sex, but equally, everyone knows I had quite a lot of both during the 70s and 80s, so there didn’t seem to be much point in making a movie that implied that after every gig, I’d quietly gone back to my hotel room with only a glass of warm milk and the Gideon’s Bible for company.”

Egerton sang every song in the film, a performance which has previously drawn praise from the singer, songwriter.

In the same piece, Elton adds: “His singing really astounded me. He isn’t doing an impersonation of me, he doesn’t look uncannily like me – although they shaved his head and thinned out his hair to make it look like mine in the 70s, which he hated.

“Welcome to my world, baby – at least yours will grow back. But he’s like me, he’s captured something of me, just as Richard Maden’s got something of John Reid and Jamie Bell’s got something of Bernie.

“Jamie and Taron have even managed to capture my relationship with Bernie, which is frankly a miracle, because I really have no idea how that works.”

The Rocketman soundtrack, which features the track (I’m Gonna) Love Me Again which was performed by Elton and Egerton, is out now.

