Elton John is playing piano on Miley Cyrus’ new cover of Metallica’s Nothing Else Matters

Miley Cyrus’ much-anticipated Metallica covers album is coming together, and the US pop star has revealed that Elton John is playing on her new version of Black Album classic Nothing Else Matters.

Cyrus revealed her intention to record an entire album of Metallica songs back in October during an interview with Interview magazine. Now, during a conversation with Capital Radio DJ Ronan ‘son of Gary’ Kemp, the singer has revealed that Sir Elton is among the guests lending his talents to the project, alongside Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith and cellist Yo-Yo Ma.

“I’m so excited about this collaboration,” Cyrus told Kemp. “Andrew Watt produced it, and I’m really stoked. Having Elton John and Metallica and me… I love when ingredients don’t quite fit, or it seems like a concoction that no-one would put together, and you’ve got to have someone wild enough like Watt that will take that risk.”

Miley Cyrus previously performed a cover of Nothing Else Matters during her set at Glastonbury festival in 2019.

Naturally, Metallica’s Lars Ulrich is pals with both Cyrus and Sir Elton.

Incidentally, former California Breed guitarist-turned-super producer Watt seems to have a soft spot for Chad Smith at the moment, as he recruited the Chili Peppers drummer to play for Post Malone during the rapper’s NYE livestream show (during which Slash guested on a cover of Black Sabbath’s War Pigs) and has also had him playing on the forthcoming studio album from Ozzy Osbourne.