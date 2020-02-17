Elton John forced to cut New Zealand show short due to pneumonia diagnosis

Elton John was forced to cut his show in New Zealand on Sunday short after losing his voice.

The vocalist was playing at Auckland’s Mount Smart Stadium and had to be helped off stage after performing 15 songs on the latest stop on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, with John visibly upset as he apologised to fans.

John later thanked fans on his Instagram feed and explained he had been diagnosed with walking pneumonia.

He said: “I want to thank everyone who attended tonight’s gig in Auckland. I was diagnosed with walking pneumonia earlier today, but I was determined to give you the best show humanly possible.

“I played and sang my heart out, until my voice could sing no more. I’m disappointed, deeply upset and sorry. I gave it all I had.

“Thank you so much for your extraordinary support and all the love you showed me during tonight’s performance. I am eternally grateful. Love, Elton.”

John is scheduled to play at the stadium on Tuesday and Thursday this week and both shows are still scheduled to go ahead as planned.

Walking pneumonia is an informal term used to describe a milder form of pneumonia that doesn’t require hospitalisation. Symptoms include sore throat, fever, dry cough, chest pain and fatigue.

Last week, John and his longtime collaborator Bernie Taupin were celebrating after their Rocketman track (I’m Gonna) Love Me Again scooped the Oscar for Best Original Song.