Elephant Tree stream new version of Circles

UK psych doom quartet Elephant Tree have premiered a new live stream of Circles. The song, which originally appeared on the band's self-titled 2016 second album, is taken from Day of Doom Live, which is released through Magnetic Eye Records on December 11.

Day Of Doom Live is a celebration of Magnetic Eye Records' Day Of Doom Live showcase at the Saint Vitus Bar in Brooklyn in November 2019 which celebrated the label's first decade. The event featured performances from nine roster acts performing back-to-back, with the four headline sets from Elephant Tree, Domkraft, Summoner and Horsehunter, which are all being released separately and together in a special 4CD hardcover book.

This new version of Circles highlights the more acoustic and proggy side of Elephant Tree which was more than evident on the band's 2020 album Habits.

“Circles was a bit of a last minute wonder on the self-titled album," the band say. "We had another track originally that we thought sounded eerily similar to a new Windhand track that had just come out on the day we were set to record it, so we were all thinking if anyone had something acoustic stored away in phone recordings, when Pete once again just pops the guitar on his lap and starts belting this tune out. Jack took that away and about a week later we had Circles. It's really hard to play live as we never really worked out how to get all the layers in before, but it lends itself to session performances really quite nicely.”

Day of Doom Live will be releases as a digisleeve CD, limited edition dark green vinyl, worldwide edition classic black vinyl and a 4CD Hardcover Art Book feat. all 4 live albums from Elephant Tree, Domkraft, Summoner and Horsehunter.

Pre-order Elephant Tree's Day Of Doom Live.