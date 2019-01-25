Elbow to release The Seldom Seen Kid Live At Abbey Road on vinyl

Elbow will release a live version of their fourth album, 2008's The Seldom Seen Kid, on vinyl through UMC/Polydor on April 19.

The Seldom Seen Kid won the band the Mercury Music Prize in 2008. The same year the band won the Best UK Band gong at the BRIT Awards and the album went on to sell over a million copies.

On January 17th, 2009, the band played a very special show to an invited audience at the world-famous Abbey Road Studios, alongside the BBC Concert Orchestra, creating what mainman Guy Garvey considers "the definitive version".

"It was humbling to work with such an amazing group of musicians and arranger Nick Ingman and, even now, I have to pinch myself when I think we are part of the amazing musical history of Abbey Road," he says. "We knew we had a ten-minute window to re-record anything that went wrong because of the way that orchestras are paid but, with an audience in the room, we were determined to get it right first time. The show felt a bit like unicycling on a high wire to start with, but the result is something that I am eternally proud of."

The new live orchestral version of the recording has been remastered from the digital source and cut to vinyl at half speed to ensure the best possible audio quality. For the first time ever, the album will also be available on streaming services.

The new vinyl version can be pre-ordered here.