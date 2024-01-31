Einar Solberg shares new live clip of Leprous fave Within My Fence

Leprous frontman Einar Solberg has shared. anew live clip of him performing Within My Fence solo with just piano for accompaniment, which you can watch below.

It's taken from The Congregation Acoustic, an acoustic a reworking of the band's 2015 album The Congregation, which will be released through InsideOut Music on February 16. The set was recorded

"If there's one song from our catalogue I'd make a bet that I'd never release an acoustic version of, it would be Within My Fence," Solberg laughs. "Nothing about that song implies it would work as an acoustic version. To my big surprise it did, and it gave the song a whole other vibe and maybe also more depth?"

Solberg, who released his debut solo album 16 earlier this year, will appear in a solo capacity at Spain's Rock Imperium in Cartagena on June 19 and France's Hellfest on June 28. Leprous will tour Europe in February and March. He has previously released a video of a performance of The Flood.

The Congregation Acoustic will be released as a limited edition CD digipak, limited gatefold 180g black vinyl 2LP and as a digital album.

Pre-order The Congregation Acoustic.