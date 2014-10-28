Eddie Vedder, Geddy Lee set for Who charity gig

Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder and Rush frontman Geddy Lee are among a host of stars taking part in The Who's cancer benefit gig in London next month.

As part of The Who’s 50th anniversary celebrations, An Evening Of Who Music is being held at the Shepherd’s Bush Empire on November 11 in aid of the Teenage Cancer Trust.

The house band for the evening features Simon Townshend, Zak Starkey, Pino Palladino, Billy Nicholls, Frank Simes, Loren Gold and John Coury. They will be joined onstage by some of the biggest names in rock and pop including Vedder, Lee, Wilko Johnson, James Dean Bradfield of the Manic Street Preachers and Brody Dalle.

Also taking part and performing classic tracks by The Who are Liam Gallagher, Ricky Wilson from Kaiser Chiefs, The Strypes, Tom Odell, Amy Macdonald, Andy Burrows and Rizzle Kicks.

The Who frontman Roger Daltrey is a long-standing patron of Teenage Cancer Trust and has been curating the charity’s annual flagship event, Teenage Cancer Trust at the Royal Albert Hall, for 15 years – raising more than £19 million.

Tickets for An Evening Of Who Music In Aid Of Teenage Cancer Trust are on sale from 9am on Friday, October 31.

Wilko Johnson last week announced he was cured of the cancer which he was convinced would kill him, while a fan who had a hunch about the star’s diagnosis told how he put the guitarist in touch with the surgeon who removed a massive tumour from his stomach.