Early Prime Day deal: Save up to 30% on Marshall bluetooth speakers

Amazon Prime Day might be just around the corner but even before the fun begins on October 13 and 14, you can nab a sweet sounding deal right now on a range of Marshall’s bluetooth speakers.

Amazon have lopped up to 30% off a range of Marshall speakers, specifically the Marshall Stockwell II, Marshall Acton II, Marshall Stanmore II and the Marshall Kilburn II, making this a great time to get in front of the virtual crowds before Prime Day arrives.

And it really is worth taking a look at Marshall’s wares, as the audio specialist has been manufacturing stage gear for some of the biggest rock artists on the planet for more than 40 years – and the good news is their home devices are just as robust and offer quality sound.

The Marshall music-listening range also includes everything from budget noise cancelling headphones to neat wireless headphones. And if you’re waiting on Amazon Prime Day to grab a bargain, then it could be worth waiting until the Prime Day Bluetooth speaker deals and Prime Day headphones deals start landing.

Keep your eye on Louder in the lead up to Prime Day and during the event itself for more cracking deals for music fans – and if it's more Marshall products you're after, check out the Marshall homepage for the latest news.

Marshall Stockwell II Portable Speaker: £219 , now £154.92

Looking just like one of Marshall’s iconic amps, the lightweight Stockwell II is a great way for taking music with you wherever you go – especially as it has 25 hours of playing time and offers quality sound. Right now, there's 30% off the RRP on Amazon.View Deal

Marshall Acton II Bluetooth Speaker: £269.99 , now £199.95

The Acton II might be the smallest speaker in the Marshall lineup, but its size is misleading as this wee thing packs a sonic punch. It also has in-built Amazon Alexa, meaning you can skip tracks, adjust the volume and more without leaving the sofa.View Deal

Marshall Stanmore II Speaker: Was £299.99 now now £239

This nifty speaker will fill even the largest room in the house with sound thanks to aptX technology which will give you glorious lossless wireless sound. It has a range of up to 30ft and is perfectly portable.View Deal