Eagles to play their Hotel California album in full on 2021 US tour

The Eagles have added six new dates to their US 2021 tour which will see them play 1976’s Hotel California – the third best-selling album in American history – in its entirety. The performances will be accompanied by an orchestra and choir, and will be followed by a set of the band's greatest hits.

Don Henley and co. are to play the album from “beginning to end”, including songs which have never been performed live since their initial release.

Kicking off on August 22 in New York City’s iconic Madison Square Garden, the Hotel California tour will also be taking place in Boston and Washington D.C.

Tickets for the six extra dates are to go on sale June 18, at 10am. American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public from Monday, June 14, at 10am until Thursday, June 17, at 10pm local time.

Newly added dates on sale June 18:

Aug 22: Madison Square Garden, NY

Aug 24: Madison Square Garden, NY

Aug 27: TD Garden, Boston, MA

Aug 28: TD Garden, Boston, MA

Aug 31: Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

Sep 1: Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

On Sale Now:

Sep 16: Ball Arena, Denver, CO

Sep 18: Ball Arena, Denver, CO

Sep 21: American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

Sep 24: Phoenix Suns Arena, Phoenix, AZ

Sep 25: Phoenix Suns Arena, Phoenix, AZ

Oct 1: Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul, MN

Oct 2: Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul, MN

Oct 15: Forum, Los Angeles, CA

Oct 16: Forum, Los Angeles, CA

Oct 19: Forum, Los Angeles, CA

Oct 22: Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

Oct 23: Chase Center, San Francisco, CA