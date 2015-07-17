Eagles honoured by Kennedy Center

The Eagles have been named as one of the recipients of this year’s Kennedy Center Honours.

The John F Kennedy Center For The Performing Arts in Washington recognises “individuals whose impact and genius have left an indelible mark on civilisation.” Musician Carole King, producer/director George Lucas, Boston Pops conductor Seiji Ozawa and actresses Rita Moreno and Cicely Tyson are also being honoured this year.

Kennedy Center Chairman David M Rubenstein says: “Quite simply, our honourees represent the voices, soundtracks, and stories of our personal lives and memories. The music of the Eagles has endured as the quintessential American rock and roll sound for generations.”

The awards ceremony will be held on December 5. Previous musical honourees include Led Zeppelin, Al Green, Bruce Springsteen and Brian Wilson.

The Eagles were named the top-earning rock band of last year, grossing around $100m between June 2013 and June 2014.

