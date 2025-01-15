Eagles donate $2.5 million to upcoming LA wildfires relief concert

Eagles have donated $2.5 million to FireAid, a benefit concert scheduled to take place at the 18,000-capacity Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, on January 30.

The show, which is being organised by industry heavyweights Live Nation, AEG and Irving Azoff (Eagles' longtime manager) will raise funds for those impacted by the wildfires still ravaging parts of Los Angeles. No acts have yet been announced for the show.

While Eagles are currently engaged in a long-running residency at Sphere in Las Vegas, they don't have any shows booked between January 26 and February 13, and the scheduling may also take advantage of those attending the annual Grammy Awards Ceremony, which is slated for February 2.

Earlier this week, Metallica's All Within My Hands Foundation announced it was granting $500,000 to relief efforts carried out by the California Community Foundation’s Wildfire Recovery Fund and the Pasadena Community Foundation’s Eaton Canyon Fire Relief and Recovery Fund.

The fires, which have been raging across Los Angeles since January 7, have already claimed 25 lives and led to the evacuation of more than 180,000 people. More than 12,000 structures have been destroyed and the cost of damage is currently estimated at $250-275 billion.

MusiCares, the charity that provides a financial safety net for those working in the music industry, has announced a $1 million pledge to support music professionals impacted by the fires, offering $1,500 in immediate financial assistance and $500 in food vouchers to those with three years music industry service.

For announcements regarding the FireAid concert, sign up at the FireAid Relief website.