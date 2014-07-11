Dream Theater and Alice In Chains on tonight's Metal Hammer Radio Show

The climax of our super week of interviews comes from the legends that are Dream Theater and Alice In Chains.

We sit down with Dream Theater’s John Petrucci to talk about the first dance at his wedding and DT were the least cool band of the 1990s. We also chat to Mike and Will from Alice In Chains about what’s next for the band and their upcoming documentaries.

We’ll also be bashing out tunes from Mad Season, Five Finger Death Punch, Godsmack, Trivium, HellYeah and Soundgarden.

And tonight’s talking point is all about us! Well, we’re taking a break for two weeks while the ever-awesome Steve Harris takes over, so we’re asking you – what’s your best or worst holiday memory?

Let’s be honest, we’re using you as our own private trip advisor.

Tune in to Team Rock Radio online or on DAB tonight at 9pm.