Dream The Electric Sleep's Matt Page announces new solo album

Matt Page, vocalist and guitarist with US prog trio Dream The Electric Sleep has announced that he will release a brand new solo album, Apocalypse Garden, on March 5.

"It's a very eclectic album and I would say it's in the progressive pop category with some alternative rock and Americana/folk mixed in," says Page. "Probably closest to Tears For Fears, maybe Peter Gabriel, mixed with Joni Mitchell."

Dream The Electric Sleep released their latest studio album, American Mystic, back in July last year, which Page described at the tine as "most personal record we’ve written I think."

A new single from the 11-track album will be released shortly. You can vew the new album artwork and tracklisting below.

(Image credit: Matt Page)

Matt Page: Apocalypse Garden

1. The Turning

2. Feet Of Crows

3. I Got My Guns

4. Known You Better

5. Has A Thawig Come Here

6. Waiting For A Return

7. Chasing The Sun

8. Winter Window

9. Moan And Wail

10. Massive Stars

11. Apocalypse Garden