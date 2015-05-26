DragonForce detail In The Line OF Fire DVD

DragonForce will release live DVD In The Line Of Fire on July 10, they’ve confirmed.

It features HD footage shot during their Ultimate Stage headline show at 2014’s Loud Park Festival in the Saitama Super Arena, Japan. A trailer has been made available.

The set features a mix of tracks from most recent album Maximum Overload as well as older hits and backstage footage, along with off-stage clips from the world tour. The audio was mix and mastered by Damien Rainaud in Los Angeles.

In The Line Of Fire will be available in DVD, DVD/CD and Blu-ray packages.

In The Line Of Fire tracklist