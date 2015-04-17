Download adds final 28 acts to bill

Suicidal Tendencies, Funeral For A Friend, Corrosion Of Conformity and Blues Pills are among the final batch of bands to be confirmed for this year’s Download festival.

The Los Angeles thrash icons headline the fourth stage on Sunday night for what will be their first Donington appearance in five years.

Funeral For A Friend’s appearance is their first in four years and follows the release of this year’s album Chapter And Verse. The Welsh rockers’ singer Matthew Davies-Kreye says: “Download is a festival very close to our hearts and we’re thrilled to have been invited back this year alongside some amazing bands.”

Today’s announcement sees a total of 27 extra bands added to the bill, which is headlined this year by Kiss, Slipknot and Muse. Some further ‘surprise’ acts are expected to be revealed in the lead-up to the event.

Joining Suicidal Tendencies, Blues Pills, COC and FFAF are 36 Crazyfists, Carcass, Yellowcard, Lacuna Coil, Krokodil, Antemasque, Three Days Grace, Malefice, The Wild Lies, Upon A Burning Body, September Mourning, Von Hertzen Brothers, The Qemists, Colour Of Noise, LTNT, Fidlar, Get Hot, E Of E, The Struts, Like A Storm, The Cadillac Three, The Lounge Kittens, Rene LaVice and Chunk, No, Captain Chunk!

UABB had to cancel last year’s appearance when singer Danny Leal fell ill. He says: “We are excited to be on this year’s line-up. Having to cancel last year was so upsetting for us and we do apologise. We are pumped and ready to come see all of you guys and completely make up for last year.”

Download takes place from June 12-14. Full lineup and ticket information can be found at the festival’s website.