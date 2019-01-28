Download add Halestorm, Clutch and dozens more to 2019 line-up

The organisers of this year's Download Festival have added another raft of bands to the bill.

The new acts include Aaron Buchanan, At The Gates, Bad Wolves, Batushka, Beartooth, Behemoth, Black Peaks, Brothers Osborne, Clutch, Coldrain, Conjurer, Crystal Lake, Deadland Ritual, Fever 333, Ground Culture, Halestorm, Heart of a Coward, Icon For Hire, Intervals, The Last In Line, Like A Storm, Lost In Stereo, Love Bites, Municipal Waste, Ne Obliviscaris, Obituary, Redhook, Skynd, Stone Temple Pilots, Sumo Cyco, Those Damn Crows, Three Days Grace, Toska, Trash Boat, Twelve Foot Ninja, Vega and Wolfjaw.

In October, organisers announced that Def Leppard, Slipknot and Tool would headline the 2019 event , while artists including Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators, Whitesnake, Rob Zombie, Trivium and Amon Amarth were also confirmed.

And in November Slayer, Anthrax, Lamb Of God, Smashing Pumpkins, Dream Theater, Eagles Of Death Metal, Blackberry Smoke, Alien Weaponry, Badflower, Black Futures, I Prevail, The Interrupters and Jinger were added, alongside Man With A Mission, Nothing, Nowhere, Our Last Night, Riding The Low, Royal Republic, State Champs, Underside, Whitechapel, Yours Truly and Zebrahead.