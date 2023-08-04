Downes Braide Association hook up with Francis Dunnery for Keep On Moving

Melodic prog duo Downes Braide Association, the band featuring Yes keyboard player Geoff Downes and singer and producer Chris Braide, have teamed up with former It Bites singer and guitarist Francis Dunnery for their band new single Keep On Moving and you can watch the band new video below.

Keep On Moving is taken from the duo's upcoming album Celestial Songs which will be released through Spirit Of Unicorn Records on September 8.

“It’s a nostalgic song in that it's looking back at a kind of formative period in time, a love letter to the past, really," explains Braide. "There's a reference to Prefab Sprout’s Cars And Girls which is one of my favourite songs.”

“The track has a great guitar riff and an arpeggio guitar picking out the riff, played by Francis. It gives it that kind of shimmery, summery feeling and the keyboard solo is wonderful. Dave Bainbridge played that solo and, I think, it's one of the finest moments on the album.”

While Keep On Moving forms a bridge of continuity to DBA’s previous output, Celestial Songs includes a lot of variety and, generally, leans more towards classic rock.

"We wanted to deliver a wider variety of aural dimensions on this album," adds Downes. "Diversity makes for a more interesting listen. We placed a strong emphasis on our instrumentation and the level of musicianship is exceptional. I really hope that comes across on the album. This track has a light, pastoral feel to it which is contrast to some of the other, bolder moments on the album. It’s important to recognise when quietness, simplicity and a lighter touch are most appropriate. Those small moments can be just as powerful as full-on, orchestral passages.”

Celestial Songs will be available in three different formats: a deluxe vinyl box set, a two LP version and on CD.

Pre-order Celestial Songs CD.

Pre-order Celestial Songs vinyl.

Pre-order Celestial Songs deluxe box set.