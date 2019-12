How's your week been? Good? Well it's about to get a lot better and even louder with this Friday night extravaganza from the Metal Hammer Radio Show.

Tonight on the show we’ll be talking to Vinnie Paul and Chad Gray from Hellyeah about the joy of country music, and Down’s Pepper Keenan about live bootlegs.

And we’ll be playing some killer tracks from Cancer Bats, Stone Sour, Living Colour, Red Fang, King’s X and Radkey.

Tune in to Team Rock Radio online or on DAB tonight at 9pm.