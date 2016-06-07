Doro shares Love Me In Black live clip

Doro Pesch has issued a clip of herself performing Love Me In Black to promote her upcoming DVD, Strong And Proud: 30 Years In Rock And Metal.
The 3 DVD/2 Blu-ray package is due out on June 24, and features the former Warlock frontwoman performing at Wacken Open Air and her hometown of Dusseldorf, Germany, in 2013 and 2014. It contains 38 tracks in total, alongside a two-hour behind-the scenes documentary, Behind The Curtain, Inside The Heart Of Doro.
Pesch says: “We spent endless hours, days and nights working on the DVD, because we wanted to present a real highlight for all rock and metal fans for the 30th anniversary. We took care of every detail.
“It began already with the bombastic stage in Wacken, we worked one year on its design. In Dusseldorf, we even celebrated two nights in a row. One ‘Classic Night’ with a 40-piece orchestra and one ‘balls to the wall’ rock show on the second evening.
“It continued subsequently nonstop – with an anniversary tour, with led us to Russia, South America and my second home, the USA, among others.”
Doro will head out on the road this winter for a run of shows across Europe.
Strong And Proud: 30 Years In Rock And Metal can be pre-ordered via Amazon.
Doro Pesch Behind The Curtain, Inside The Heart Of Doro tracklist
DVD1
30 Years Anniversary Show - Wacken Open Air
- Intro
- Wacken Anthem (We Are The Metalheads)
- Burning The Witches
- East Meets West (feat. Chris Boltendahl)
- Raise Your Fist In The Air
- Hellbound
- Revenge
- Earthshaker Rock
- Breaking The Law (feat. Phil Campbell)
- All We Are (feat. Eric Fish, Joakim Brodén & CORVUS CORAX)
30 Years Anniversary Show - Classic Night
- Touch Of Evil
- On The Run
- Fear Of The Dark (feat. Blaze Bayley)
- The Night Of The Warlock
- You’re My Family
- Above The Ashes
- Beyond The Trees
- Hero
- Princess Of The Dawn (feat. Udo Dirkschneider)
- Dancing With An Angel (feat. Udo Dirkschneider)
- Hard Rock Hallelujah (feat. LORDI)
- Love Me In Black
- Für Immer (Mix Clip Classic Night/Rock Night)
30 Years Anniversary Show - Rock Night
- Raise Your Fist In The Air
- Save My Soul
- Running From The Devil
- Without You
- East Meets West (feat. Sabina Classen)
- Rock Till Death (feat. Hansi Kürsch)
- Bad Blood (feat. LORDI)
- Denim And Leather (feat. Biff Byford)
- Out Of Control
- Wacken Anthem (We Are The Metalheads)
- Metal Racer
- Herzblut
- Burn It Up
- Balls To The Wall (feat. Udo Dirkschneider)
- All We Are
DVD2
- Behind The Curtain, Inside The Heart Of Doro (Documentary)
DVD3 - Bonus Concert Movie
30 Years Anniversary Show - Classic Night
- Celebrate
- Burn It Up
- Breaking The Law
- All We Are
- Metal Racer
30 Years Anniversary Show - Rock Night
- True As Steel
- Evil
- Egypt (The Chains Are On) (feat. Chris Caffery)
- Revenge
- Hellbound
- You’ve Got Another Thing Comin’ (feat. Biff Byford)
- Fight
- Drum Solo
- Ich Will Alles (feat. Andy Brings)
- Metal Tango
- Unholy Love
30 Years Anniversary Show - Wacken Open Air
- Metal Tango (feat. Eric Fish & Frau Schmitt)
- Drum Solo
- Für Immer (feat. Uli Jon Roth)
Rock Hard Festival 2015
- Hellbound
- Für Immer
Russia Tour 2015
- Touch Of Evil
- I Rule The Ruins
Doro Pesch 2016 tour dates
Nov 24: Leiden Gebroeders De Nobel, Netherlands
Nov 25: Wilhelmshaven Pumpwerk, Germany
Nov 26: Magdeburg factory, Germany
Nov 27: Erfurt HsD Gewerkschaftshaus, Germany
Nov 29: Dresden Strabe E, Germany
Dec 01: Katowice Mega Club, Poland
Dec 02: Ziln Masters Of Rock Cafe, Czech Republic
Dec 03: Bratislava Majestic Music Club, Slovakia
Dec 04: Budapest Barba Negra Music Club, Hungary
Dec 07: Memmingen Kaminwerk, Germany
Dec 09: Karlsruhe Substage, Germany
Dec 10: Bad Rappenau Muhltalhalle, Germany
Dec 11: Aschaffenburg Colos-Saal, Germany
Dec 13: Ingolstadt Eventhalle Westpark, Germany
Dec 14: Cologne Live Music Hall, Germany