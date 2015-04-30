Dommin return to the fold with Rise

Five years after the release of their debut album, Dommin have returned with a new single title Rise taken from the forthcoming album of the same name.

Frontman Kristofer Dommin says of the new album: “It’s more raw, more rock and higher energy. Lyrically it’s empowering and maybe a little pissed off – pain played a big role in the last record, this one is all about resolve.”

The band spent half a decade working on the follow up to debut Love Is Gone, but what took them so long?

“Sometimes when you get knocked down really hard, it takes a moment to get back up. There were powers outside and within that kept us tied up for a while, from legal issues to financial issues to plain old self-doubt. But we’re back on our feet and ready for round two.”

You can pre-order the new album now through PledgeMusic here, of which Kris says as “The hope is that on [Pledge’s] success, we can grow the Dommin Nation and get ourselves back on the road and on some festivals.”