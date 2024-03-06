This is what Van Halen’s Jump would sound like if it were recorded by Slayer (and no, it isn’t AI-generated)

YouTube content creator Moonic Productions has imagined what it would sound like if Van Halen classic Jump was recorded by seminal thrash metal band Slayer.

The YouTuber uploaded his thrash metal cover of the song on March 2 and has already amassed north of 68,000 views. He performs vocals, guitars, bass and drums on the reinterpretation, and has wowed his audience of more than a quarter-million subscribers.

“Van Slayren rocks!” says one comment.

Another user writes: “This legitimately sounds like a bonus track from [1994 Slayer album] Divine Intervention.”

“Bro! I want a full Slayer album written by you! Love it,” says another.

Slayer recently announced their reunion after a five-year retirement.

The band – vocalist/bassist Tom Araya, guitarists Kerry King and Gary Holt, and drummer Paul Bostaph – originally split following a worldwide farewell run in 2019.

However, last month, the thrashers announced their return to play two US festivals: Riot Fest in Chicago on September 22 and Louder Than Life in Kentucky on September 27. A third date at the Aftershock festival in California on October 10 has since been added.

Sandra Araya, wife of Tom, revealed on social media on February 24 that she “harassed” her husband “for over a year” to reunite the band.

“Let’s clarify for the trolls,” she wrote.

“Tom was done with playing. I have harassed him for over a year. He agreed FINALLY. We shared that news with Slayer‘s awesome managers and they did the rest!

“So yes without Tom it wouldn’t have happened.. without me BUGGING HIM it wouldn’t have happened. But go ahead with your drama! I however will be enjoying a few shows and I’m thankful he loves me and the fans enough to do this.”

Kerry King will also release his long-awaited debut solo album, From Hell I Rise, on May 17 via Reigning Phoenix Music.