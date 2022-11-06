Watch Judas Priest's Rob Halford have the time of his life singing Jolene with Dolly Parton at the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame ceremony

By Merlin Alderslade
Who had Rob Halford duetting with Dolly Parton on their 2022 bingo card?!

Rob Halford and Dolly Parton
(Image credit: Getty)

Last night, November 5, the latest Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame ceremony took place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, celebrating some of the biggest and most influential legends to have graced music over the last six decades.

Hip hop heavyweight Eminem, country legend Dolly Parton, 80s new wave favourites Duran Duran, British pop duo Eurythmics, trailblazing rock singer Pat Benatar, smooth crooner Lionel Richie and singer-songwriter Carly Simon were all inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame this year. Meanwhile, British metal legends Judas Priest were honoured with the Musical Excellence award, performing a special three-song set with three guitarists and two drummers as they reunited with former guitarist K.K. Downing and ex-drummer Les Binks.

As it turns out, that wasn't the only chance Priest frontman Rob Halford got to sing on stage last night - he was also invited to duet Jolene with Dolly Parton! The beloved Tennessee icon brought out a small army of fellow legends to help her sing her most famous song, including Brandi Carlile, P!nk (who inducted Dolly into the Hall Of Fame), Simon Lebon of Duran Duran, Sheryl Crow, Annie Lennox of Eurythmics, Pat Benatar, Neil Giraldo and Halford, who got to cuddle up with Dolly for part of the song's chorus.

Halford has previously admitted he is a huge fan of Dolly, pledging to take a photo with her at the ceremony earlier this year.

“I’m going to force her to, even if she doesn’t know who I am,” he told Metal Crypt back in June. “I’m going to see what table she is sitting at. I’m just going to run to the table and do the devil’s horns thing.

“Tongue out, horns up, behind Dolly Parton’s head," he added. "It’s the only way to do it. I can’t smile sweetly. I’ve got to stick my tongue out and my horns up.”

As it happens, no photo bomb was needed. Watch Halford et al sing Jolene with Dolly Parton below (skip to 2:00 in if you only want to watch The Metal God's part). Dolly Parton also played a brand new song, Rockin', composed especially for the ceremony.

