"I mean, seriously, how much better does it get?" Dolly Parton on her version of The Beatles' iconic Let It Be, featuring Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Peter Frampton and Mick Fleetwood

The next instalment in the build-up to the release of Dolly Parton's eagerly awaited rock album has arrived, and it's a biggie. Not only has Parton covered a Beatles classic, but she's been been given superstar musical support in the shape of the two surviving Beatles, one member of Fleetwood Mac, and one of rock's great guitarists.

“Well, does it get any better than singing Let It Be with Paul McCartney who wrote the song?" asks Parton. "Not only that, he played piano! Well, it did get even better when Ringo Starr joined in on drums, Peter Frampton on guitar and Mick Fleetwood playing percussion. I mean, seriously, how much better does it get? Thanks guys!"

Let It Be features a typically sweet vocal from Parton, with McCartney joining in wherever he sees fit and a short and simple but also somehow rather epic solo from Frampton.

The Rockstar album will be released on November 17, and also features contributions from Steven Tyler, Elton John, Sting, Steve Perry, Ann Wilson, John Fogerty, Kid Rock, Stevie Nicks, Nikki Sixx, John 5, Rob Halford, Pat Benatar and three members of Lynyrd Skynyrd: late frontman Ronnie Van Zant, the more recently departed Gary Rossington, and former drummer Artimus Pyle.

"I’m so excited to finally present my first rock'n'roll album, Rockstar!" says Parton. "I am very honoured and privileged to have worked with some of the greatest iconic singers and musicians of all time, and to be able to sing all the iconic songs throughout the album was a joy beyond measure. I hope everybody enjoys the album as much as I’ve enjoyed putting it together!"

Dolly Parton: Rockstar tracklist

1. Rockstar (with special guest Richie Sambora)

2. World on Fire

3. Every Breath You Take (feat. Sting)

4. Open Arms (feat. Steve Perry)

5. Magic Man (feat. Ann Wilson with special guest Howard Lee)

6. Long As I Can See The Light (feat. John Fogerty)

7. Either Or (feat. Kid Rock)

8. I Want You Back (feat. Steven Tyler & special guest Warren Haynes)

9. What Has Rock And Roll Ever Done For You (feat. Stevie Nicks & special guest Waddy Wachtel)

10. Purple Rain

11. Baby, I Love Your Way (feat. Peter Frampton)

12. I Hate Myself For Loving You (feat. Joan Jett & The Blackhearts)

13. Night Moves (feat. Chris Stapleton)

14. Wrecking Ball (feat. Miley Cyrus)

15. (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction (feat. P!nk & Brandi Carlile)

16. Keep On Loving You (feat. Kevin Cronin)

17. Heart Of Glass (feat. Debbie Harry)

18. Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me (feat. Elton John)

19. Tried To Rock And Roll Me (feat. Melissa Etheridge)

20. Stairway To Heaven (feat. Lizzo & Sasha Flute)

21. We Are The Champions

22. Bygones (feat. Rob Halford with special guests Nikki Sixx & John 5)

23. My Blue Tears (feat. Simon Le Bon)

24. What’s Up? (feat. Linda Perry)

25. You’re No Good (feat. Emmylou Harris & Sheryl Crow)

26. Heartbreaker (feat. Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo)

27. Bittersweet (feat. Michael McDonald)

28. I Dreamed About Elvis (feat. Ronnie McDowell with special guest The Jordanaires)

29. Let It Be (feat. Paul McCartney & Ringo Starr with special guests Peter Frampton & Mick Fleetwood)

30. Free Bird (feat. Ronnie Van Zant with special guests Gary Rossington, Artimus Pyle and The Artimus Pyle Band)