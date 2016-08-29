Dokken want to leave 'positive' impression

Jeff Pilson says that the reunion of Dokken’s classic lineup is a chance for redemption after years of negative press when they were together.

Though the bassist agrees with drummer Mick Brown and vocalist Don Dokken that money is the main incentive for their run of comeback shows, he still wants to do a “great job” for the fans’ sake.

He tells My Global Mind: “Because bands look like they are having a fun time up on stage, it seems like it’s the easiest job in the world or not really a job at all.

“Most fans would say, ‘Why can those guys just get it together and play. It looks like fun.’ Obviously it’s more than that – it’s the time you spend together practicing and in negations making it all happen.

“I will say that the notion that we are doing it just for the money – of course we doing it for the money. We are getting well paid and that’s great.”

Pilson adds: “Honestly, I don’t really look at it like that – I look at it as getting paid is a nice thing and this is a chance to put a positive spin on a band that got a lot of negative press. Now it’s just about going out there and kicking some butt and doing a great job, not to get all caught up in the controversy that we usually get.

“Japan has always been great for us and I’m really just looking forward just going out and doing the music and playing with these guys.”

Pilson also recalled the last time the original Dokken lineup played together in 1997, when they were supporting Alice Cooper. He says the night ended on a “horrible note” after old tensions had revived between frontman Dokken and guitarist George Lynch – resulting in the pair almost “getting into a fight” on the bus.

Pilson continues: “George’s son had to come between them. It got nasty and ugly – it was very unfortunate.

“I think extreme tension is destructive and that’s what ultimately brought about the end of the band. I don’t think extreme tension was creative in any way whatsoever. I think it cut off a lot of the potential that we had.

“I’m hoping we can do this with a better attitude – and I think we will.”

Last week, Brown reported that Dokken and Lynch had begun snapping at each other ahead of the dates.

Dokken’s only planned US show is Sioux Falls Badlands in South Dakota on September 30, followed by six Japanese dates in October. They’ll then revert to the current formation featuring Dokken, Brown, Jon Levin and Chris McCarvill.

Sep 30: Sioux Falls Badlands, SD

Oct 05: Osaka Namba Hatch

Oct 06: Fukuoka Civic Hall

Oct 08: Tokyo Loud Park Festival

Oct 10: Hiroshima Blue Live Hiroshima

Oct 11: Aichi Zepp Nagoya

Oct 12: Tokyo Zepp Divercity

