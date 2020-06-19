Disturbed have started work on new songs - as they reveal 2021 tour dates

Disturbed have been working on new music during the lockdown according to frontman David Draiman.

The vocalist was a guest on Download TV where he discussed what he’s been up to over recent months, and said that he and the band had been getting ideas together – but stressed that the new material is still in its infancy.

Draiman said: “I’m just messing around with a little bit of music here and there – nothing crazy and having conversations with the other guys in Disturbed about getting some new material going – and we’ve got some stuff in its infancy.

“One song, definitely, that’s killer in our back pocket. We just haven’t tracked it. We’ve got a few more song ideas, but nothing that’s been hashed out enough.

“We need to get back into the rhythm of being able to do stuff like this in a Zoom format or online as opposed to in person. It’s different. At least it’s some kind of real-time connection so that you can be creating together to an extent, but there’s still issues with audio.

“It’s not as clear as you want sometimes, there’s too much compression and you lose level. It’s a challenge and the vibe isn’t there. There’s nothing that replaces you being in front of your co-songwriter and being able to feed off each other’s energy and create in person.”

Disturbed have also revealed their rescheduled dates for The Sickness 20th anniversary North American tour. The band have moved the shows to 2021 and they’ll be joined on the road by Staind and Bad Wolves.

Tickets previously purchased for the original dates will be valid for the new shows.