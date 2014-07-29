Disembowelment by ukelele..

Here's Cannibal Corpse as you've never heard them before – played via the unlikely means of a ukelele.

Rob Scallon – who recently performed Slayer’s Raining Blood on a banjo – has given Cannibal Corpse’s Frantic Disembowelment the ukelele treatment.

It certainly gives the brutally heavy song an entirely different feeling, helped by the Chicago musician’s accompanying video in which he headbangs with the tiny instrument. Watch the video below.

Rob Scallon: Frantic Disembowelment (Cannibal Corpse cover)