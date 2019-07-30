Discover more music with Amazon’s new Song ID feature

We’ve all been there. You’re listening to a random playlist or station on your smart speaker, an absolutely belting riff kicks in and you haven’t got a clue who the band is.

Amazon Music is here to help with the UK launch of its Song ID feature (it's been available to US music fans since March). The service enables Alexa to announce the song title and artist name before the song plays on an Echo smart speaker, making it easier to discover new music when listening to stations, playlists and new releases.

It might not be something you want on all the time, so Amazon has made Song ID super easy to turn on and off. At any time, just say “Alexa, turn on/off Song ID” to opt in or out.

If you're new to Amazon Music and want access to 50 million songs, they're offering a 30 day free trial right now.

Louder sorts through thousands of deals to offer the best prices from the trustworthy retailers. While all of our reviews are researched and written independently, Louder is a participant in a number of affiliate programs designed to provide a means for sites to earn fees for linking to online retailers.